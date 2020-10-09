Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
77 textbooks read at the world’s best universities translated into Kazakh

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
9 October 2020, 19:00
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 77 social and human studies textbooks are taught at the world’s best universities were translated into Kazakh. On the eve of the new academic year the textbooks were brought to the country’s universities.

23 textbooks are being published yet, the Education and Science Ministry’s press service reports.

100 foreign textbooks were translated into Kazakh and published under the project themed New humanities knowledge. 100 new textbooks in Kazakh. It has been developed pursuant to the First President’s task since 2017. This project helps Kazakhstani students study in compliance with the world’s best books.

The books are uploaded on 100kitap.kz и openu.kz/kz/books websites. Video courses based on these books in Kazakh and Russian are available on www.OpenU.kz portal.


