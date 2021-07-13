Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Coronavirus

    77% of healthcare workers vaccinated in Mangistau region

    13 July 2021, 17:39

    AKTAU. KAZINFORM – 77% of healthcare workers have been vaccinated against the coronavirus infection in Mangistau region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to the regional healthcare department, over 7,2 thousand healthcare workers were inoculated. The number of ordinary residents of the region willing to get vaccinated against COVID-19 is steadily growing as well.

    Chief medical officer of ERKEMED outpatient clinic in Aktau city Serik Kassym revealed that 96% of healthcare workers of the clinic had been inoculated and the number continued to grow.

    He also said that 200 people get vaccinated at the clinic per day on average.

    Recall that the vaccination campaign kicked off across Kazakhstan on February 1, 2021. Kazakhstani healthcare workers were the first in line to get the vaccine against the coronavirus infection. Overall vaccination started on April 2, 2021. Citizens of Kazakhstan eligible for vaccination and willing to vaccinate can choose from a number of anti-COVID vaccines, including the homegrown QazVac vaccine.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Coronavirus Mangistau region COVID-19 Healthcare
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
    First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed
    S. Korea's COVID-19 cases slightly decrease last week
    Over 420 tick bite cases recorded in Zhambyl region
    Popular
    1 Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
    2 Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
    3 Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
    4 Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
    5 Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand