77% of healthcare workers vaccinated in Mangistau region

Kudrenok Tatyana
13 July 2021, 17:39
AKTAU. KAZINFORM – 77% of healthcare workers have been vaccinated against the coronavirus infection in Mangistau region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the regional healthcare department, over 7,2 thousand healthcare workers were inoculated. The number of ordinary residents of the region willing to get vaccinated against COVID-19 is steadily growing as well.

Chief medical officer of ERKEMED outpatient clinic in Aktau city Serik Kassym revealed that 96% of healthcare workers of the clinic had been inoculated and the number continued to grow.

He also said that 200 people get vaccinated at the clinic per day on average.

Recall that the vaccination campaign kicked off across Kazakhstan on February 1, 2021. Kazakhstani healthcare workers were the first in line to get the vaccine against the coronavirus infection. Overall vaccination started on April 2, 2021. Citizens of Kazakhstan eligible for vaccination and willing to vaccinate can choose from a number of anti-COVID vaccines, including the homegrown QazVac vaccine.


