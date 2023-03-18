Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
77 new COVID-19 cases reported in Kazakhstan

18 March 2023, 12:12
ASTANA. KAZINFORM 77 new coronavirus cases have been reported in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours. Four more people have been diagnosed with COVID-like pneumonia, Kazinform learned from the Ministry of Healthcare.

A day before the Ministry reported about 98 new COVID-19 and COVID-like pneumonia cases.

Meanwhile, 1,778 people are getting treatment for the coronavirus infection. Of them, 1,605 have tested positive for the COVID-19 and 173 have been diagnosed with COVID-like pneumonia. 135 patients are getting hospital treatment and 1,643 are at home care.

The condition of two patients is estimated as serious, four patients are critically ill, and three patients are on life support.

A total of 1,409,148 COVID-19 cases have been registered countrywide since the pandemic onset (March 13, 2020). 90,917 people have been diagnosed with COVID-like pneumonia.


