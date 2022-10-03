Go to the main site
    77 new COVID-19 cases registered in Kyrgyzstan

    3 October 2022, 16:16

    BISHKEK. KAZINFORM - 77 new COVID-19 cases were registered in Kyrgyzstan over the past week, according data of the Department of Disease Prevention and State Sanitary and Epidemiological Surveillance, Kabar reports.

    According to the risk assessment matrix, all areas are in the green zone. The effective reproductive number for the last week is less than 1, which indicates a decline in the incidence.

    For 9 months and 1 day of 2022, a total of 21,412 cases of COVID-19 were registered.

    Photo: en.kabar.kg

