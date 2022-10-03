Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

77 new COVID-19 cases registered in Kyrgyzstan

Редактор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
3 October 2022, 16:16
77 new COVID-19 cases registered in Kyrgyzstan

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM - 77 new COVID-19 cases were registered in Kyrgyzstan over the past week, according data of the Department of Disease Prevention and State Sanitary and Epidemiological Surveillance, Kabar reports.

According to the risk assessment matrix, all areas are in the green zone. The effective reproductive number for the last week is less than 1, which indicates a decline in the incidence.

For 9 months and 1 day of 2022, a total of 21,412 cases of COVID-19 were registered.

Photo: en.kabar.kg






Coronavirus   Kyrgyzstan    World News   COVID-19   Coronavirus in the world  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
Firefighting efforts continue in three directions in Abai region
Firefighting efforts continue in three directions in Abai region
2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
Turkic countries join Kazakhstan in mourning of wildfire victims
Turkic countries join Kazakhstan in mourning of wildfire victims
GDP growth in Kyrgyzstan amounts to 3.4% since beginning of year
GDP growth in Kyrgyzstan amounts to 3.4% since beginning of year
S. Korea's COVID-19 cases slightly decrease last week
S. Korea's COVID-19 cases slightly decrease last week
Children’s Rights Ombudsman to meet evacuated kids in Abai region
Children’s Rights Ombudsman to meet evacuated kids in Abai region
First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed
First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed