77 more from COVID-19 and pneumonia in 24 hr

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Kazakh Healthcare Ministry updated its official COVID-19 and pneumonia deaths, Kazinform reports.

64 patients with positive PCR tests and 13 with COVID-19-like pneumonia symptoms and negative PCR tests have died in Kazakhstan as of September 13, the Kazakh Healthcare Ministry’s press service informs.



As earlier reportd, over the past 24 hours Kazakhstan detected 2,930 more coronavirus cases, bringing the country’s tally to 848,318.