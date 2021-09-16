Go to the main site
    77 children treated for COVID-19 in Almaty

    16 September 2021, 13:12

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM The city healthcare department briefed on the coronavirus situation and vaccination rates in Almaty, Kazinform reports.

    As of September 15, there were detected 704 coronavirus cases (local), including 675 symptomatic. 368 patients were discharged from hospitals, 264 were admitted. 2,767, including 77 children, are staying in the COVID-19 hospitals. 277 were taken to the ICU, are on life support.

    As of today, 6,171 people are treated at home.

    As of September 15, some 919,907 people were given the 1st dose of the vaccine against coronavirus, 897,786 the 2nd. 115,920 are aged 60 and older.


    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

