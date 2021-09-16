Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Coronavirus

77 children treated for COVID-19 in Almaty

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
16 September 2021, 13:12
77 children treated for COVID-19 in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM The city healthcare department briefed on the coronavirus situation and vaccination rates in Almaty, Kazinform reports.

As of September 15, there were detected 704 coronavirus cases (local), including 675 symptomatic. 368 patients were discharged from hospitals, 264 were admitted. 2,767, including 77 children, are staying in the COVID-19 hospitals. 277 were taken to the ICU, are on life support.

As of today, 6,171 people are treated at home.

As of September 15, some 919,907 people were given the 1st dose of the vaccine against coronavirus, 897,786 the 2nd. 115,920 are aged 60 and older.


Almaty   Coronavirus   Kazakhstan   COVID-19   QazVac   Healthcare  
News
Read also
Popular
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region
President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
President condoles with families of foresters killed in major wildfires in Abai region
President condoles with families of foresters killed in major wildfires in Abai region