77.18% of voters support constitutional amendments – Central Election Commission

Автор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
7 June 2022, 14:47
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Central Election Commission has announced the final results of the referendum on constitutional amendments held June 5 in Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«77.18% of voters or 6,163,516 people backed the amendments, that comprises an absolute majority in each of 17 regions», Chairman of the CEC Nurlan Abdirov said.

«The total number of people being eligible to vote at the referendum made 11,734,642. 68.05% of them or 7,985,769 people cast their votes. Thus, the referendum can be considered valid,» he noted.


Kazakhstan   Referendum  
