76th World Health Assembly kicks off

GENEVA. KAZINFORM The 76th World Health Assembly (WHA), kicked off here on Sunday, focused on «saving lives, driving health for all,» the World Health Organization (WHO) said in a statement, Xinhua reports.

As 2023 marks the 75th anniversary of the WHO, this year's WHA will determine the immediate and longer-term future of the organization, starting with the program budget for the next two years, key decisions about the sustainable financing and changes to improve WHO's processes and accountability.

During the 10-day meeting, delegates will deliberate about the critical role that the WHO has in the Global Health Emergency Architecture. The assembly will also review last year's progress, accomplishments and challenges along with future priorities across the key pillars of the WHO's work: Universal Health Coverage, Emergencies, Promoting Health and Well-being.

«Peace depends on health, disease in one nation endangers all, achieving the greatest possible health for everyone everywhere relies on cooperation,» UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in a video speech at the opening ceremony of the assembly.

Since the birth of the WHO 75 years ago, human health has advanced dramatically, Guterres noted, adding that global life expectancy is up over 50 percent, infant mortality is down by 60 percent, and smallpox eradicated.

«The COVID-19 pandemic has stalled and even reversed progress in public health. We risk further eroding the enormous gains made over the past decades and backsliding on Sustainable Development Goals,» Guterres said.

«But this is not inevitable,» he stressed, calling on all to «continue to work together and to support the World Health Organization to achieve the highest standard of health for all.»

While addressing the opening of the WHA, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus recalled the major achievements that the organization had realized during the past 75 years.

Tedros said that the organization faces complex challenges as the world's expectations of the WHO have grown enormously. «The road is meandering and rough, but the destination is sure,» he said.



