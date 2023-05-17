Go to the main site
    76th Cannes Film Festival kicks off

    17 May 2023, 09:33

    PARIS. KAZINFORM The 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival kicked off on Tuesday evening, with 21 films selected to compete for the Palme d'Or top prize.

    Swedish director Ruben Ostlund, twice winner of the Palme d'Or, is president of the festival jury. Ostlund won with «The Square» in 2017, and «Triangle of Sadness» in 2022, Xinhua reports.

    A record seven films competing for the Palme d'Or this year were directed by women.

    With trade unions threatening to cut power supplies during some major events in France due to the government's pension reform, local authorities have laid on extra security services at the festival to deal with potential threats.

    This year's festival runs from May 16 to 27, with winners to be announced at the closing ceremony.

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

