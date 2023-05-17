Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

76th Cannes Film Festival kicks off

Редактор:  
Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
17 May 2023, 09:33
76th Cannes Film Festival kicks off Photo: english.news.cn

PARIS. KAZINFORM The 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival kicked off on Tuesday evening, with 21 films selected to compete for the Palme d'Or top prize.

Swedish director Ruben Ostlund, twice winner of the Palme d'Or, is president of the festival jury. Ostlund won with «The Square» in 2017, and «Triangle of Sadness» in 2022, Xinhua reports.

A record seven films competing for the Palme d'Or this year were directed by women.

With trade unions threatening to cut power supplies during some major events in France due to the government's pension reform, local authorities have laid on extra security services at the festival to deal with potential threats.

This year's festival runs from May 16 to 27, with winners to be announced at the closing ceremony.


Culture   World News  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan to host Asia Rugby Women's Championship 2023
Kazakhstan to host Asia Rugby Women's Championship 2023
Kazakhstan’s Lomakin storms into Oeiras Challenger 2023 quarterfinals
Kazakhstan’s Lomakin storms into Oeiras Challenger 2023 quarterfinals
Kazakhstani Elena Rybakina practices with kids in Rome
Kazakhstani Elena Rybakina practices with kids in Rome
Chinese leader Xi Jinping greets Kassym-Jomart Tokayev
Chinese leader Xi Jinping greets Kassym-Jomart Tokayev
Kazakhstan can benefit from nuclear power development - expert
Kazakhstan can benefit from nuclear power development - expert
Air Astana celebrates 21st anniversary in the wake of best-ever year
Air Astana celebrates 21st anniversary in the wake of best-ever year
Bibisara Assaubayeva loses at the start of Women’s Grand Prix in Cyprus
Bibisara Assaubayeva loses at the start of Women’s Grand Prix in Cyprus
Museum of Tomorrow to have exhibition on cell phones
Museum of Tomorrow to have exhibition on cell phones
76th Cannes Film Festival kicks off
76th Cannes Film Festival kicks off