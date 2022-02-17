Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
769,928 people given 1st shot of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in Kazakhstan

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
17 February 2022, 10:29
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Pfizer vaccine coverage figures have been issued by the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19, Kazinform reports.

As of today, the first shot of Pfizer vaccine has been administered to a total of 769,928 people, including 638,232 teenagers, 29,583 pregnant women and 98,412 nursing mothers.

The second shot of the vaccine has been received by 491,477 people, including 406,635 teenagers, 20,322 pregnant women and 64,470 nursing mothers.

Notably, the country has logged 1,349 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours. 4,326 more Kazakhstanis have made full recoveries from the virus.


