766 Kazakhstanis getting treatment for coronavirus

28 October 2022, 09:10

28 October 2022, 09:10

766 Kazakhstanis getting treatment for coronavirus

ASTANA. KAZINFORM 766 Kazakhstanis are getting treatment for the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan today, Kazinform learned from the Ministry of Healthcare

Of them, 80 are receiving hospital treatment, and 686 are at home care. The condition of two patients is estimated as serious. Four patients are critically ill, and one patient is on life support.