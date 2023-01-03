76 more COVID cases recorded last day

3 January 2023, 10:16

ASTANA. KAZINFORM As of January 3 some 2,680 people are being treated for coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan, the Kazakh Healthcare Ministry’s press service reports.

259 patients are staying in the hospitals, while 2,421 are treated at home. Of which 7 are in critical condition, 6 in extremely critical condition and 2 are on life support.

76 more COVID cases were recorded last day, it said in a statement.