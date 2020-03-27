Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
76 Kazakhstanis airlifted from Ukraine

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
27 March 2020, 13:21
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 76 nationals of Kazakhstan returned home from Ukraine amid rapid global spread of coronavirus infection, the Kazakh MFA’s Telegram Cannel reads.

The plane carrying Kazakhstanis landed on March 27.

The Kazakh Foreign Ministry expresses gratitude to the diplomats of the Kazakh Embassy in Ukraine for relentless work and faithful fulfilment of the tasks set for sake of our citizens, to control centre of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry for coordination of activities of the embassy staff around the world, the statement reads.

As earlier reported, 207 Kazakhstani students arrived from Warsaw. They landed on March 23 in Karaganda. None of them was tested positive for coronavirus.


Foreign policy    Coronavirus   Ukraine    Kazakhstan  
