    756 more Kazakhstanis beat coronavirus infection in 24 hr

    7 September 2022, 08:51

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Over the past 24 hours 756 more people beat COVID-19 in Kazakhstan, the Telegram Channel of the Interdepartmental Commission for preventing coronavirus spreads reads.

    18 recovered in Nur-Sultan, 50 in Almaty, 148 in Aktobe region, 18 in Almaty region, 11 in Zhetysu region, 2 in Atryau region, 4 in east Kazakhstan, 56 in Abai region, 141 in Zhambyl region, 49 in West Kazakhstan, 61 in Karaganda region, 5 in Ulytau region, 10 in Mangistau region, 42 in Pavlodar region, 141 in North Kazakhstan bringing the country’s recovery rate to 1,360,605.


    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

