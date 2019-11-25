Go to the main site
    750,000 jobs to be created in nearest 2 years – Nazarbayev

    25 November 2019, 18:58

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM At the meeting with the regional branches of Nur Otan Party, Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev informed about the measures to be launched to increase the share of SMEs in the country’s economy and the results expected from the implementation of Enbek programme, Kazinform reports.

    According to Nursultan Nazarbayev, as many as 1.5mn people will be covered by Enbek programme in the nearest 2 years. More than 750,000 jobs will be created. Around 1mn apartments will be built in 2020-2025.

    Deputies of Nur Otan Party’s faction in the Majilis, secretaries and heads of factions of maslikhats participated in the meeting.

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

