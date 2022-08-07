Go to the main site
    • 75-yo Osh resident to ride bicycle through six countries to participate in World Nomad Games

    7 August 2022 13:38

    BISHKEK. KAZINFORM A ceremony was held on Saturday on the central square of Osh city to mark the departure of Mamyt Tashtanov, a 75-year-old resident of Osh, who had started bicycle tour to Turkey to participate in the World Nomad Games, KABAR reports.

    The event was attended by Osh Oblast Governor Ziyadin Zhamaldinov, Deputy Mayor of Osh Zhasur Azimov, artists, members of staff of the Osh Mayor's Office and the general public.

    Mamyt Tashtanov received material assistance from the Mayor's Office of Osh.

    The cyclist will ride through 6 countries: Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Armenia and Turkey.

    The purpose of the event is to strengthen the friendship of the peoples of Turkic-speaking countries


    Photo: kabar.kg
    # Kyrgyzstan #World News
