75 patients with severe COVID-19 treated in Atyrau rgn

Adlet Seilkhanov
5 August 2021, 07:45
ATYRAU REGION. KAZINFORM – 75 COVID-19 patients are in severe condition in Atyrau region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the press service of Atyrau region’s health office, 1,615 people are being treated at the infectious diseases hospitals across the region, occupying 54.8% of the total beds. 75 patients are in intensive care units, 10 of whom are on artificial lung ventilation. Out of the 114 ICU beds, 65.7% are occupied.

Earlier it was reported that 4,984 people are receiving out-patient treatment for COVID-19 in Atyrau region.


