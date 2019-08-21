75% of Saryarka gas pipeline already laid – KMG

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 796.6 kilometers or 75% of Saryarka gas pipeline has already been laid to date, Kazinform reports.

Saryarka pipelineis expected to raise the country’s energy security, to ensure non-stop supplyof gas to the central and northern regions as well as to improve the ecologicalsituation, the press service of JSC NC KazMunayGas says.

The company plansto complete the pipeline construction works by the end of 2019. After then, thegasification of the settlements and capital city will be launched by theakimats (local administration).

Welding works havebeen fully completed in Kyzylorda region and now are underway in Karaganda andAkmola regions. The up-to-date welding technologies applied in the projectallows to lay a 820mm diameter pipe at a speed of 6km per day.

More than 2,000 workersand 800 units of equipment are engaged in the construction works.