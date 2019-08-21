Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Oil and Gas

75% of Saryarka gas pipeline already laid – KMG

Автор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
21 August 2019, 17:46
75% of Saryarka gas pipeline already laid – KMG

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 796.6 kilometers or 75% of Saryarka gas pipeline has already been laid to date, Kazinform reports.

Saryarka pipeline is expected to raise the country’s energy security, to ensure non-stop supply of gas to the central and northern regions as well as to improve the ecological situation, the press service of JSC NC KazMunayGas says.

The company plans to complete the pipeline construction works by the end of 2019. After then, the gasification of the settlements and capital city will be launched by the akimats (local administration).

Welding works have been fully completed in Kyzylorda region and now are underway in Karaganda and Akmola regions. The up-to-date welding technologies applied in the project allows to lay a 820mm diameter pipe at a speed of 6km per day.

More than 2,000 workers and 800 units of equipment are engaged in the construction works.

photo

KazMunayGas  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
June 10. Today’s Birthdays
June 10. Today’s Birthdays
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
June 10. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 10. Kazinform's timeline of major events
President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region
President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region
Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Rains and thunderstorms to hit most areas of Kazakhstan June 10
Rains and thunderstorms to hit most areas of Kazakhstan June 10