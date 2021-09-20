Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Coronavirus

    75 more tested positive for COVID-19 in Atyrau region

    20 September 2021, 13:50

    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM 75 people more were tested positive for COVID-19 in Atyrau region in the past 24 hours. The most cases were recorded in the city of Atyrau, Kazinform reports.

    52 out of 75 cases were detected in Atyrau, 15 of them on Tengiz oilfield. 37 have developed coronavirus symptoms, the healthcare department reports.

    251 recovered from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.

    1,543 people are being treated at home, 115 are staying in the modular hospital, 98 in regional hospital 2, 95 in district hospitals, 86 on Tengiz.

    The region is still in the high COVID-19 risk ‘red zone’.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Atyrau region Coronavirus COVID-19 Healthcare
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
    2 Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
    3 Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
    4 Kazakhstan’s international reserves grow by 1.1%
    5 Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region