75 more tested positive for COVID-19 in Atyrau region

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
20 September 2021, 13:50
ATYRAU. KAZINFORM 75 people more were tested positive for COVID-19 in Atyrau region in the past 24 hours. The most cases were recorded in the city of Atyrau, Kazinform reports.

52 out of 75 cases were detected in Atyrau, 15 of them on Tengiz oilfield. 37 have developed coronavirus symptoms, the healthcare department reports.

251 recovered from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.

1,543 people are being treated at home, 115 are staying in the modular hospital, 98 in regional hospital 2, 95 in district hospitals, 86 on Tengiz.

The region is still in the high COVID-19 risk ‘red zone’.


