74yo dies after falling down elevator shaft

TURKISTAN. KAZINFORM A 74-year-old woman died after falling down the elevator shaft in Turkistan, Kazinform reports.

The accident occurred in the high-rise apartment building built in the territory of the new city. The elevator car stopped on the fifth floor due to repair work. At that moment the woman opened the door of the elevator on the first floor and plunged down the elevator shaft.