745,954 people get 1st shot of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Pfizer vaccine coverage figures have been issued by the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19, Kazinform reports.

As of today, the first shot of Pfizer vaccine has been administered to a total of 745,954 people, including 617,490 teenagers, 28,887 pregnant women and 95,378 nursing mothers.

The second shot of the vaccine has been received by 451,996 people, including 372,303 teenagers, 19,284 pregnant women and 60,367 nursing mothers.

Notably, the country’s daily COVID-19 cases stand at 1,311. 4,892 more Kazakhstanis have made full recoveries from the virus.



