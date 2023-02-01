73yo athlete Daribai Ospanov receives appreciation letter from Kazakh President

KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM – Daribai Ospanov, 73-year-old athlete from Shet district, Karaganda region, has been honored with a letter of appreciation from President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev for his accomplishments in sport, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Karaganda region governor Yermaganbet Bulekpayev handed over a letter of appreciation of behalf of the President as well as a hand watch and a trip ticket to Burabay. The 73-year-old athlete also received a certificate for sports gear from the physical culture and sport department.

«I was very impressed. Frankly, I was surprised our President follows the life of ordinary people. I’m glad Kassym-Jomart Tokayev spotted my long-term work. My sons and I will do out best to live up to the expectations of the entire country,» says Osspanov.

The Ospanovs from Agadyr village share total 31 wins at the international arena, during 18 of which the national anthem of Kazakhstan was played.





Multiple champion of Kazakhstan, two-time Asian and world powerlifting champion, honored trainer Daribai Ospanov was born in 1949 into the family of railroad workers. Ospanov followed in the footsteps of his parents, dedicating his whole life to the railroad. Despite being introduced to sport from a young age he took up powerlifting seriously just 18 years ago. Ospanov celebrated his first win at the Asian Powerlifting Championships in 2010 after lifting 140kg. He currently holds the title of an absolute world champion in equipped bench press among veterans.





Ospanov who brought up three sons, all masters of sport, carries on training five times a week and is looking forward to representing Kazakhstan at international competitions this year with his sons.

«We’re to compete in the world championships in India in June and in Mongolia in October,» says the sports veteran, adding that his goal is to get an honored master of sport title and win several championships.



