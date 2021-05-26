Go to the main site
    737 people receive COVID-19 vaccines in Atyrau rgn over past day

    26 May 2021, 08:16

    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – Mass COVID-19 vaccination is underway in Atyrau region, with 737 receiving vaccines over the past day, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to Atyrau region’s health office, 737 residents of the region, including 38 health workers, 27 teachers, two police officers, 15 students, eight law enforcement workers, six civil servants, one chronically ill person, and 640 local residents, have got the first dose of QazVac and Hayat-Vax vaccines in the past 24 hours,

    Since February 1 a total of 50,604 residents of Atyrau region have received one dose of Sputnik V, QazVac, and Hayat-Vax vaccines, and over 20,314 – both vaccine doses.

    There are 31 stationary and 10 mobile COVID-19 vaccination centers in the region.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Atyrau region Coronavirus COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world
