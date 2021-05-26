Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Atyrau region

737 people receive COVID-19 vaccines in Atyrau rgn over past day

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
26 May 2021, 08:16
737 people receive COVID-19 vaccines in Atyrau rgn over past day

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – Mass COVID-19 vaccination is underway in Atyrau region, with 737 receiving vaccines over the past day, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to Atyrau region’s health office, 737 residents of the region, including 38 health workers, 27 teachers, two police officers, 15 students, eight law enforcement workers, six civil servants, one chronically ill person, and 640 local residents, have got the first dose of QazVac and Hayat-Vax vaccines in the past 24 hours,

Since February 1 a total of 50,604 residents of Atyrau region have received one dose of Sputnik V, QazVac, and Hayat-Vax vaccines, and over 20,314 – both vaccine doses.

There are 31 stationary and 10 mobile COVID-19 vaccination centers in the region.


Atyrau region   Coronavirus   COVID-19   Coronavirus in the world  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
Kazakhstan’s international reserves grow by 1.1%
Kazakhstan’s international reserves grow by 1.1%
Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region
Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region
Kazakhstan reports 4.5% GDP growth over 5 months
Kazakhstan reports 4.5% GDP growth over 5 months
Kazakhstan reduces milk and poultry imports
Kazakhstan reduces milk and poultry imports
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages