Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Religion

    733,506 pilgrims arrive in Saudi Arabia through all entry ports

    25 July 2019, 09:31

    MAKKAH. KAZINFORM - The Saudi Ministry of Health confirmed that it has so far not recorded any case of epidemics or quarantine diseases among pilgrims and that the health situation is reassuring, WAM reports.

    In a report carried by Saudi Press Agency, SPA, the Ministry said thatit focuses on the precautionary aspects of pilgrims, and follows developmentsand changes in the global health situation, in cooperation with the WorldHealth Organization and international health authorities, such as internationaldisease control centers, also it has taken many precautionary measures,including issuance of mandatory health requirements for pilgrims in Hajj seasonaccording to global epidemiological variables.

    The Ministry also noted that it has provided precautionary services to666,045 pilgrims coming through health outlets since the beginning of thismonth.

    The total percentage of the commitment of pilgrims to precautionaryvaccines to date is 88.5% for meningitis, 80.5% for yellow fever and 89.8% forpoliomyelitis.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Religion World News
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
    2 President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
    3 Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
    4 Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
    5 President Tokayev sends letter of condolences to family of Berdibek Saparbayev