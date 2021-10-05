Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Coronavirus

    732 coronavirus patients in critical condition in Kazakhstan

    5 October 2021, 10:02

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 58,383 people (50,486 coronavirus positive and 7,897 coronavirus negative) are being treated for COVID-19 in Kazakhstan as of October 5, the Telegram Channel of the Interdepartmental Commission for preventing coronavirus spread reads.

    Out of which 10,066 patients are staying in the COVID-19 hospitals, 48,317 are receiving outpatient treatment. 732 of them are in critical condition, 223 in extremely critical condition, while 135 are on life support.

    As earlier reported, over the last 24 hours Kazakhstan recorded 1,624 new coronavirus infections.


    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    Coronavirus Regions Kazakhstan COVID-19 Healthcare
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
    First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed
    S. Korea's COVID-19 cases slightly decrease last week
    Popular
    1 Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
    2 Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
    3 President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
    4 Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
    5 Kazakh ambassador hands over credentials to Prince of Monaco Albert II