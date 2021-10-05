732 coronavirus patients in critical condition in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 58,383 people (50,486 coronavirus positive and 7,897 coronavirus negative) are being treated for COVID-19 in Kazakhstan as of October 5, the Telegram Channel of the Interdepartmental Commission for preventing coronavirus spread reads.

Out of which 10,066 patients are staying in the COVID-19 hospitals, 48,317 are receiving outpatient treatment. 732 of them are in critical condition, 223 in extremely critical condition, while 135 are on life support.

As earlier reported, over the last 24 hours Kazakhstan recorded 1,624 new coronavirus infections.



