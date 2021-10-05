Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Coronavirus

732 coronavirus patients in critical condition in Kazakhstan

Редактор:  
Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
5 October 2021, 10:02
732 coronavirus patients in critical condition in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 58,383 people (50,486 coronavirus positive and 7,897 coronavirus negative) are being treated for COVID-19 in Kazakhstan as of October 5, the Telegram Channel of the Interdepartmental Commission for preventing coronavirus spread reads.

Out of which 10,066 patients are staying in the COVID-19 hospitals, 48,317 are receiving outpatient treatment. 732 of them are in critical condition, 223 in extremely critical condition, while 135 are on life support.

As earlier reported, over the last 24 hours Kazakhstan recorded 1,624 new coronavirus infections.


Coronavirus   Regions   Kazakhstan   COVID-19   Healthcare  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
Kazakh ambassador hands over credentials to Prince of Monaco Albert II
Kazakh ambassador hands over credentials to Prince of Monaco Albert II
2 injured, 2 vehicles overturned in 2-vehicle crash in Astana
2 injured, 2 vehicles overturned in 2-vehicle crash in Astana
Comprehensive development of Kazakhstan-EU cooperation discussed
Comprehensive development of Kazakhstan-EU cooperation discussed
Kazakh capital to build 150-bed rehabilitation centre
Kazakh capital to build 150-bed rehabilitation centre
Torrential rain stops Rome metro
Torrential rain stops Rome metro