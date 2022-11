728 Kazakhstanis getting treatment for COVID-19

ASTANA. KAZINFORM 728 people are getting treatment for the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan. 89 of them are in hospitals, and 639 are at home care, the Ministry of Healthcare informs.

The condition of eight patients is estimated as serious. Two patients are critically ill, and two more patients are on life support.