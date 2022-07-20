Go to the main site
    • 726 people recover from COVID-19 in Kazakhstan

    20 July 2022 08:50

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 726 people have recovered from the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan in the last 24 hours, the Interdepartmental Commission for the prevention of COVID-19 spread informs via Telegram.

    Of them, 148 are in Nur-Sultan, 457 – in Almaty, 49 – in Almaty region, 2 – in Zhetysu region, 11 – in Atyrau region, 9 – in East Kazakhstan region, 21 – in Zhambyl region, 10 – in Karaganda region, 4 – in Kostanay region, 9 – Kyzylorda region, 5 – in Pavlodar region, and 1 – in Turkistan region.

    1,296,923 people have recovered from the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan since the start of the pandemic.


    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    #Coronavirus #Kazakhstan #COVID-19 #Healthcare
