Qazaq TV
KazTube
Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
726 people recover from COVID-19 in Kazakhstan
20 July 2022 08:50

726 people recover from COVID-19 in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 726 people have recovered from the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan in the last 24 hours, the Interdepartmental Commission for the prevention of COVID-19 spread informs via Telegram.

Of them, 148 are in Nur-Sultan, 457 – in Almaty, 49 – in Almaty region, 2 – in Zhetysu region, 11 – in Atyrau region, 9 – in East Kazakhstan region, 21 – in Zhambyl region, 10 – in Karaganda region, 4 – in Kostanay region, 9 – Kyzylorda region, 5 – in Pavlodar region, and 1 – in Turkistan region.

1,296,923 people have recovered from the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan since the start of the pandemic.


Related news
6 regions put on weather advisory in Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan hauls 11 medals at Asian Shotgun Championships
Man and his nephew drown in Ural River
Read also
N. Korea reports no new suspected COVID-19 cases for 5th day
COVID-19 kills 75 more Iranians over past 24 hours
Russia records 14,638 daily COVID-19 cases, a new high since April 6 — crisis center
WHO Director-General Tedros arrives in Almaty
Brazil–South America trade sees quick recovery, study finds
Iranian scientist develops world’s strongest antifungal
Kazakhstan to create up to 3 thou jobs within renewable energy projects
Kazakh weightlifters to vie for top honors at Islamic Solidarity Games
Popular
1 Rains and thunderstorms to batter Kazakhstan Aug 3
2 Reinforcement of electric power system in west of Kazakhstan to complete 2023
3 COVID-19: 2,661 test positive, 2,290 recover in Kazakhstan in 24h
4 Singapore reports 10,230 new COVID-19 cases
5 Almaty joined International Congress and Convention Association

News

Archive