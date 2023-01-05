Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 465.93 eur/kzt 494.91

    rub/kzt 6.53 cny/kzt 67.8
Weather:
Astana
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Regions

    725 people rescued from snow prison in Kazakhstan in 24h

    5 January 2023, 08:28

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Rescue teams have freed 725 people including 137 children from snow-trapped roads in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours, Kazinform reports citing POLISIA.KZ Telegram channel.

    65 road sections were closed across the country on January 4. The republican headquarters on liquidation of emergency situations on the roads was established.

    769 temporary warming centers have been organized for evacuation of people.

    4,163 people and 1,343 vehicles are involved in rescue operations countrywide.

    Photo: POLISIA.KZ
    Regions Weather in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Cold snap, blizzards, black ice forecast for Kazakhstan this weekend
    Kazakhstan extends open skies regime
    Domestic Entrepreneurs Council discusses mining sector's development
    Qazaqstan Halqyna charity fund donates over 2bln tenge to Bloody January victims
    Popular
    1 Social reforms in Kazakhstan in 2022
    2 Precipitation forecast in Kazakhstan Jan 6
    3 January 6. Today's Birthdays
    4 S. Korea’s COVID-19 cases fall below 60,000 amid tighter quarantine steps for incoming travelers
    5 Over 200 new COVID-19 cases reported in Kazakhstan