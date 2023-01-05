Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Regions

725 people rescued from snow prison in Kazakhstan in 24h

5 January 2023, 08:28
725 people rescued from snow prison in Kazakhstan in 24h

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Rescue teams have freed 725 people including 137 children from snow-trapped roads in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours, Kazinform reports citing POLISIA.KZ Telegram channel.

65 road sections were closed across the country on January 4. The republican headquarters on liquidation of emergency situations on the roads was established.

769 temporary warming centers have been organized for evacuation of people.

4,163 people and 1,343 vehicles are involved in rescue operations countrywide.

Photo: POLISIA.KZ


Related news
Kazakhstan extends open skies regime
Domestic Entrepreneurs Council discusses mining sector's development
Qazaqstan Halqyna charity fund donates over 2bln tenge to Bloody January victims
Теги:
Read also
Kazakhstan extends open skies regime
Qazaqstan Halqyna charity fund donates over 2bln tenge to Bloody January victims
Highway closed in Kostanay region as weather worsens
Musical Christmas at Astana Opera
Chief coach of Kazakh men's boxing team appointed
Social reforms in Kazakhstan in 2022
Over 200 new COVID-19 cases reported in Kazakhstan
Precipitation forecast in Kazakhstan Jan 6
News Partner
Popular
1 Research warns about infant deaths caused by rotavirus
2 Kazakhstan held flag installation ceremony of new members of UN Security Council in New York
3 Almaty residents lay flowers to Tagzym memorial
4 18 people suspected of organizing January unrest – Prosecutor General
5 Tokayev meets with Human Rights Ombudsman Artur Lastayev

News