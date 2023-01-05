725 people rescued from snow prison in Kazakhstan in 24h

5 January 2023, 08:28

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Rescue teams have freed 725 people including 137 children from snow-trapped roads in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours, Kazinform reports citing POLISIA.KZ Telegram channel.

65 road sections were closed across the country on January 4. The republican headquarters on liquidation of emergency situations on the roads was established.

769 temporary warming centers have been organized for evacuation of people.

4,163 people and 1,343 vehicles are involved in rescue operations countrywide.

Photo: POLISIA.KZ