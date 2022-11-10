Go to the main site
    725 Kazakhstanis treated for coronavirus and COVID pneumonia

    10 November 2022, 09:49

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM 725 people are getting treatment for the coronavirus infection and COVID pneumonia in Kazakhstan, Kazinform learned from the Ministry of Healthcare.

    576 patients tested positive for the coronavirus, while 149 patients were diagnosed with the COVID pneumonia.

    68 patients are in hospitals. The condition of seven patients is estimated as serious. Two patients are critically ill, and one more patient is on life support.

    As reported before, 63 new coronavirus and COVID pneumonia cases have been reported across Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours.

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

