Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Coronavirus

725 Kazakhstanis treated for coronavirus and COVID pneumonia

10 November 2022, 09:49
725 Kazakhstanis treated for coronavirus and COVID pneumonia
10 November 2022, 09:49

725 Kazakhstanis treated for coronavirus and COVID pneumonia

ASTANA. KAZINFORM 725 people are getting treatment for the coronavirus infection and COVID pneumonia in Kazakhstan, Kazinform learned from the Ministry of Healthcare.

576 patients tested positive for the coronavirus, while 149 patients were diagnosed with the COVID pneumonia.

68 patients are in hospitals. The condition of seven patients is estimated as serious. Two patients are critically ill, and one more patient is on life support.

As reported before, 63 new coronavirus and COVID pneumonia cases have been reported across Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours.


Related news
9 hospitalized after explosion at car repair shop in Petropavlovsk
Minister Aimagambetov awards winners of Best Teacher 2022 republican contest
Chief Sanitary Doctor recommends electoral commission members to wear face masks Nov 20
Read also
Pakistan reports 25 new COVID-19 cases
Friday's new COVID-19 cases mark first on-week fall in 6 weeks in S. Korea
Russia’s COVID-19 case tally grows by 5,546 with 60 new fatalities — crisis center
Minister Aimagambetov awards winners of Best Teacher 2022 republican contest
Over 170 CIS observers to monitor presidential elections in Kazakhstan
Albina Kakenova and Safina Safiulina of Kazakhstan top ATF U14&16 rankings
2 Kazakh boxers enter top 5 of WBC rankings
Chief Sanitary Doctor recommends electoral commission members to wear face masks Nov 20
News Partner
Popular
1 COVID-19 kills 2 more Iranians over past 24 hours
2 Kazakhstan attends EU-Central Asia Ministerial Meeting
3 EU’s new project to boost sustainable energy in Central Asia
4 Zhiguli Dairabayev surveys manufacturing facilities in W Kazakhstan
5 November 18. Today's Birthdays

News