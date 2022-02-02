72% of Pavlodar region residents fully immunized against COVID-19

PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM – Epidemiological situation in Pavlodar region remains unstable. All districts and cities of the region remain in the high-risk ‘red’ zone in terms of spread of the coronavirus infection, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the sanitary and epidemiological control department of the region, to date 74,816 people were revaccinated. 1,451 people got revaccinated in Pavlodar region in the past day. Since 1 January 2022, 48,973 residents of Pavlodar region got revaccinated.

In total, 345,999 residents of Pavlodar region or 72% were fully immunized against COVID-19. In the past day, 409 people were vaccinated with the first component of anti-COVID vaccines. The second component was administered to 408 people.

The region added 784 new cases of the coronavirus infection in the past day. Pavlodar city alone posted 529 COVID-19 cases.



