Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Coronavirus

    72% of Pavlodar region residents fully immunized against COVID-19

    2 February 2022, 18:37

    PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM – Epidemiological situation in Pavlodar region remains unstable. All districts and cities of the region remain in the high-risk ‘red’ zone in terms of spread of the coronavirus infection, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to the sanitary and epidemiological control department of the region, to date 74,816 people were revaccinated. 1,451 people got revaccinated in Pavlodar region in the past day. Since 1 January 2022, 48,973 residents of Pavlodar region got revaccinated.

    In total, 345,999 residents of Pavlodar region or 72% were fully immunized against COVID-19. In the past day, 409 people were vaccinated with the first component of anti-COVID vaccines. The second component was administered to 408 people.

    The region added 784 new cases of the coronavirus infection in the past day. Pavlodar city alone posted 529 COVID-19 cases.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Coronavirus Pavlodar region COVID-19 Healthcare
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed
    S. Korea's COVID-19 cases slightly decrease last week
    Over 420 tick bite cases recorded in Zhambyl region
    S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases below 20,000 for 2nd day
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
    2 Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
    3 Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
    4 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
    5 M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued