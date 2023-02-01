Go to the main site
    72 new COVID, COVID-like pneumonia cases registered in Kazakhstan

    1 February 2023, 08:49

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM 69 new coronavirus cases have been detected in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours. Three more people have been diagnosed with COVID-like pneumonia, Kazinform has learned from the Ministry of Healthcare.

    On January 31, the Ministry reported about 46 new COVID-19 cases.

    Meanwhile, 1,551 Kazakhstanis are getting treatment for the coronavirus infection and COVID-like pneumonia today. Of them, 1,404 have tested positive for the coronavirus, and 147 have COVID-like pneumonia symptoms.

    121 patients are receiving hospital treatment, and 1,430 are at home care now.

    The condition of six patients is estimated as serious, one patient is critically ill, and another one is on life support.

    The country’s total tally of confirmed coronavirus cases has reached 1,405,917, while the number of patients with COVID-like pneumonia has made 90,704.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Coronavirus Kazakhstan COVID-19
