719 arrested during overnight protests in France: Interior Ministry

ISTANBUL. KAZINFORM Police arrested at least 719 people overnight in France amid violent protests sparked by the killing of a teen by police, the Interior Ministry said early Sunday, Anadolu Agency reported.

At least 45 police officers and gendarmes were injured and at least 719 people were arrested during the protests, the ministry said in a statement.

Some 45,000 police and gendarmes, as well as thousands of firefighters, were mobilized during the night throughout the country, it added.

The nationwide protests over the killing of Nahel M., a 17-year-old teenager of Algerian descent, continue to shake France.

Demonstrations in France set on fire 871 public areas and 577 vehicles, and damaged 74 buildings on the fifth night of protests, the ministry said.

Earlier on Sunday, Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said on Twitter: «Quieter night thanks to the resolute action of the police.»

Nahel was shot at point-blank range by an officer on Tuesday in the Paris suburb of Nanterre.

The officer faces a formal investigation for voluntary homicide and has been placed in preliminary detention.​​​​​​​