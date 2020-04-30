Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
71 Tengiz workers contracted coronavirus infection

Alzhanova Raushan
30 April 2020, 12:45
ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – Seventy one workers of TCO’s Tengiz oilfield have contracted coronavirus infection, Kazinform has learnt from the Operational Headquarters of Atyrau region.

It was informed that there were identified 1,500 contact persons in Atyrau region.

April 16 TCO started evacuation of 17,000 inoperative workers. At the moment, the number of coronavirus-infected workers of Tengiz field has reached 71 people, 12 workers have recovered. The evacuation of inoperative employees from Tengiz site is underway.


