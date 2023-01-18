Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

71 bodies recovered at Nepal's plane crash site with last missing one to be confirmed

18 January 2023, 10:22
71 bodies recovered at Nepal's plane crash site with last missing one to be confirmed

KATHMANDU. KAZINFORM With the second body recovered at the crash site of a Nepali passenger plane in central Nepal on Tuesday, 71 bodies had been found with the last missing victim remains to be confirmed, an official said, Xinhua reports.

«We have found one more body in the Seti River,» Guru Datta Dhakal, assistant chief district officer of the Kaski district where the ATR-72 aircraft crashed, told Xinhua. «So the total number of bodies recovered has reached 71.»

A Yeti Airlines plane crashed into the Seti River gorge near the city of Pokhara on Sunday when it was flying from Kathmandu to Pokhara with 72 people on board.

A total of 69 bodies had been recovered by Monday evening with the 69th found in the Seti River, and both black boxes of the ill-fated plane were retrieved on Monday.

The 70th body was recovered at the crash site early Tuesday.

Legs supposed to be from the 72nd person had been recovered, «however, we're yet to ascertain it,» said Dhakal.

«The rescue effort has been ceased for today. It will resume tomorrow morning,» he added.

Related news
All aboard plane that crashed in Nepal died — airline
36 bodies recovered from crashed passenger plane in Nepal
Теги:
Read also
Poorest learners benefit least from public education funding: UNICEF
COVID-19 kills 1 more Iranian over past 24 hours
More rain, snow hit U.S. California as storm continues
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases fall to 13-week low; gov't discusses lifting indoor mask mandate
Russia’s COVID-19 case tally grows by 4,042 with 45 new fatalities — crisis center
Annual inflation rate 11.6% in December in Italy, says ISTAT
Kyrgyzstan imposes temporary ban on export of cash foreign currency
13-yr-old girl suspected in mother’s fatal stabbing in central Japan
News Partner
Popular
1 Kazakhstan to pay $20bln to Russia for its stake in EDB
2 Kazakhstan to channel KZT 143 bln for rural development in 2023
3 Kazakh men’s ice hockey team scores 4th win at 2023 FISU Games
4 Kyrgyzstan imposes temporary ban on export of cash foreign currency
5 Official greeting ceremony of President Tokayev held in Abu Dhabi

News