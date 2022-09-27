Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
71,400 Kazakhstanis received unemployment compensation – Labour Ministry
27 September 2022, 12:01

71,400 Kazakhstanis received unemployment compensation – Labour Ministry

ASTANA. KAZINFORM As of September 1, 2022, the number of unemployment compensation recipients made 71,400, of which 63,700 were designated this payment for the first time in 2022, according to the Ministry of Labour and Social Protection.

As per the current legislation, dismissed employees are eligible for one to six months of payment of unemployment compensation, which depends on the period of their participation in the mandatory social insurance system in the past 24 months. The amount of payment is set at 40% of the lost income.

From January 1, 2023 the amount of this payment will be increased by 13%.


