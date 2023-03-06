Go to the main site
    700-seat boarding school to open doors in Turkistan

    6 March 2023, 08:36

    TURKISTAN. KAZINFORM A 700-seat boarding school Daryn will be commissioned this autumn. Mass media representatives surveyed the progress of construction, Kazinform cites the regional communications service.

    Its construction started in April 2021. An educational center stretching over 5.2 hectares includes a 500-bed dormitory, a 200-seat canteen, a workshop, and a gym. The best students and gifted children from rural districts of the region are set to study there.

    As earlier reported, the region plans to build 63 schools in 2023-2025 as part of the Comfortable School national pilot project.

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

