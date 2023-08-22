Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 456.39 eur/kzt 495.09

    rub/kzt 4.74 cny/kzt 62.85
Weather:
Astana
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      ANSA News

    700 evacuated after fire on Elba

    22 August 2023, 21:39

    ROME. KAZINFORM - About 700 people have been evacuated due to the fire that broke out last night on the island of Elba, in the woods between Rio Marina and Porto Azzurro, in the area of San Felo, sources said Tuesday, ANSA reports.

    Some houses and a campsite have been evacuated as a precautionary measure.

    Tuscany regional government sources said that the fire is now being contained: dozens of ground teams, two regional helicopters and two Canadairs are operating on the island.

    A total of 14 hectares have burned so far. Of the evacuees 150 have been housed in municipal facilities, the remainder have found independent accommodation.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    World News
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan to brace for rains in north
    Popular
    1 Kassym-Jomart Tokayev meets Albanian President Bajram Begaj in Akorda
    2 Kazakhstan interested in closer relations with Albania, President
    3 Abu Dhabi to host global summit for faith leaders to address climate crisis ahead of COP28
    4 Roman Sklyar denies rumors on transfer of ArcelorMittal Temirtau to Russia's Severstal
    5 Kazakhstan, Albania to launch direct flights