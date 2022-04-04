Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
70 people in Kazakhstan beat COVID-19 in past day

Kudrenok Tatyana
4 April 2022, 09:07
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 70 people have fully recovered from the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan in the past day, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental commission fighting to stop the spread of COVID-19 in Kazakhstan.

Karaganda region added the highest number of people who recovered from COVID-19 – 39. 12 people made full recovery from the coronavirus infection in Almaty city in the past day. North Kazakhstan reported the third highest number of COVID-19 recoveries – 10.

3 people fully recovered from COVID-19 in Almaty and Zhambyl regions, 2 in Akmola region, and 1 in West Kazakhstan region.

No COVID-19 recoveries were reported in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, Shymkent city as well as Aktobe, Atyrau, East Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, Pavlodar, and Turkestan regions.

Since the start of the pandemic 1,290,035 people recovered from the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan.


