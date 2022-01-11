70% of eligible population fully immunized in Almaty region

TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM – The first component of anti-COVID vaccines was administered to over 900,000 people (or 75% of eligible population) in Almaty region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The sanitary and epidemiological control department of Almaty region said in a statement that as of 11 January 2022 900,362 people (or 75% of eligible population) got vaccinated with the first component of anti-COVID vaccines. The second component was administered to 839,646 people (70%).

Since the start of the pandemic Almaty region reported 57,980 laboratory confirmed cases of the coronavirus infection.

COVID-19 incidence rate has been creeping upward in the past week in the districts of Alakol, Karasai, Kerbulak, Koksu and Kapchagai.

In the past 24 hours the region added 29 fresh infections, including 4 COVID-19 cases among teenagers. Karasai and Enbekshikazakh districts registered the highest number of new COVID-19 cases – 15 and 5, respectively.

Recall that 2,216 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Kazakhstan in the past day.



