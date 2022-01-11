Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Coronavirus

    70% of eligible population fully immunized in Almaty region

    11 January 2022, 15:43

    TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM – The first component of anti-COVID vaccines was administered to over 900,000 people (or 75% of eligible population) in Almaty region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The sanitary and epidemiological control department of Almaty region said in a statement that as of 11 January 2022 900,362 people (or 75% of eligible population) got vaccinated with the first component of anti-COVID vaccines. The second component was administered to 839,646 people (70%).

    Since the start of the pandemic Almaty region reported 57,980 laboratory confirmed cases of the coronavirus infection.

    COVID-19 incidence rate has been creeping upward in the past week in the districts of Alakol, Karasai, Kerbulak, Koksu and Kapchagai.

    In the past 24 hours the region added 29 fresh infections, including 4 COVID-19 cases among teenagers. Karasai and Enbekshikazakh districts registered the highest number of new COVID-19 cases – 15 and 5, respectively.

    Recall that 2,216 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Kazakhstan in the past day.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Almaty region Coronavirus Kazakhstan COVID-19 Healthcare
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed
    S. Korea's COVID-19 cases slightly decrease last week
    Over 420 tick bite cases recorded in Zhambyl region
    S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases below 20,000 for 2nd day
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
    2 Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
    3 Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
    4 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
    5 M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued